Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari youth tested COVID-19 negative last month now found infected

He had a travel history of Delhi and was tested positive on Thursday but did not show any symptoms, according to the District Collector

A 33-year-old youth, who was tested negative for COVID-19 in early March, was tested positive on Thursday in Samalkota town in East Godavari district.

East Godavari Joint Collector-II G. Raja Kumari told The Hindu: “The 33-year-old youth had a travel history of Delhi. He was tested negative nearly a month ago. On Thursday, he was tested positive but did not show any symptoms.”

Admitted in GGH

The man has been admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada for further medical treatment.

“The field staff is engaged in identifying the primary and secondary contacts of the youth in the Samalkota town,” added Ms. Raja Kumari.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 12:38:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/samalkota-youth-earlier-tested-negative-now-infected/article31412512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY