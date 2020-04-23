East Godavari youth tested COVID-19 negative last month now found infected

A 33-year-old youth, who was tested negative for COVID-19 in early March, was tested positive on Thursday in Samalkota town in East Godavari district.
East Godavari Joint Collector-II G. Raja Kumari told The Hindu: “The 33-year-old youth had a travel history of Delhi. He was tested negative nearly a month ago. On Thursday, he was tested positive but did not show any symptoms.”
Admitted in GGH
The man has been admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada for further medical treatment.
“The field staff is engaged in identifying the primary and secondary contacts of the youth in the Samalkota town,” added Ms. Raja Kumari.
