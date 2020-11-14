Andhra Pradesh

Sainik School: last date online registration for admission is November 19

Officials from Sainik School, Korukonda, in a release on Friday informed that the last date for online registration for admission to classes VI and IX for the academic session 2021-22 is November 19. In a release, they said people can check school website https://aissee.nta.nic.in regularly for more information. For assistance, public can contact helpline nos. (+91) 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 & 8882356803.

