Andhra Pradesh

Sahitya Akademi award for NSU academic

Swetapadma Satapathy  

Kendra Sahitya Akademi has announced its ‘Yuva Puraskar’ in Sanskrit to Swetapadma Satapathy, a senior assistant professor of Sahitya at the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati.

She has been selected for her book, ‘Katha Kalpalata’, containing 42 short stories dealing with a variety of issues having contemporary relevance.

The book has been unanimously adjudged the best by a jury of three eminent scholars and academic awardees.

The book highlights the moral teachings in verse form at the end of each story in a simple and lucid style.

Dr. Satapathy is a winner of four gold medals in the All India Sanskrit Talent Festival organised in Tirupati and has received the title, ‘Vanita Baijayanti’.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2022 1:49:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sahitya-akademi-award-for-nsu-academic/article38084083.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY