Sahitya Akademi award for NSU academic

Kendra Sahitya Akademi has announced its ‘Yuva Puraskar’ in Sanskrit to Swetapadma Satapathy, a senior assistant professor of Sahitya at the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati.

She has been selected for her book, ‘Katha Kalpalata’, containing 42 short stories dealing with a variety of issues having contemporary relevance.

The book has been unanimously adjudged the best by a jury of three eminent scholars and academic awardees.

The book highlights the moral teachings in verse form at the end of each story in a simple and lucid style.

Dr. Satapathy is a winner of four gold medals in the All India Sanskrit Talent Festival organised in Tirupati and has received the title, ‘Vanita Baijayanti’.