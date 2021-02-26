Safety works: some trains passing through Vizag rescheduled

A link line has been planned to segregate train movement between Shalimar and Santragachi in Howrah - Kharagpur section in Kharagpur Division to ease the train movements to and from Shalimar Station, for which safety related modernisation works would be conducted.

Hence some trains, passing through the Waltair Division, would be rescheduled to facilitate these works. The rescheduled trains are: 02245 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special will leave Howrah, six hours late on February 27; 02877 Howrah-Ernakulam Special will leave Howrah, 2 hours 30 minutes late on February 27; 02510 Guwahati-Bangalore Cantt. Special will leave Guwahati 2 hours 30 minutes late on February 28 and 1 hour 35 minutes late by March 1 and 2 and 02514 Guwahati-KSR Bangalore special will leave Guwahati, 1 hour and 35 minutes late on March 4.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi called upon passengers to note the changes and strictly follow all the health protocol while undertaking journey in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers are also requested to convey their correct mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive SMS alert in time, if there is any update about train services like train cancellation and change of timings.