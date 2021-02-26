Safety works: some trains passing through Vizag rescheduled

A link line has been planned to segregate train movement between Shalimar and Santragachi in Howrah - Kharagpur section in Kharagpur Division to ease the train movements to and from Shalimar Station, for which safety related modernisation works would be conducted.
Hence some trains, passing through the Waltair Division, would be rescheduled to facilitate these works. The rescheduled trains are: 02245 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special will leave Howrah, six hours late on February 27; 02877 Howrah-Ernakulam Special will leave Howrah, 2 hours 30 minutes late on February 27; 02510 Guwahati-Bangalore Cantt. Special will leave Guwahati 2 hours 30 minutes late on February 28 and 1 hour 35 minutes late by March 1 and 2 and 02514 Guwahati-KSR Bangalore special will leave Guwahati, 1 hour and 35 minutes late on March 4.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi called upon passengers to note the changes and strictly follow all the health protocol while undertaking journey in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers are also requested to convey their correct mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive SMS alert in time, if there is any update about train services like train cancellation and change of timings.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath