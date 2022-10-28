Rythu Coolie Sangham alleges forcible land acquisition for Bhavanapadu sea port and Kovvada atomic power plant projects in Srikakulam

Rythu Coolie Sangham plans public meeting on October 31 to highlight the ‘injustice’ meted out to farmers

Rythu Coolie Sangham Andhra Pradesh unit assistant secretary Dantuluri Varma has alleged that the the State government is trying to acquire land by force for the construction of Bhavanapadu sea port and Kovvada atmoic power plant in Srikakulam district, while ignoring the legitimate rights of farmers and agricultural labourers.

Mr. Varma and Sangham’s district secretary Tandra Aruna on October 28 released posters on the eve of the 55 th death anniversary of farmers Koranna and Manganna who had sacrificed their lives during the Srikakulam Girijana Rythangana Udyamam in 1967. Speaking to media on the occasion, Mr. Varma said that there had been no improvement in the quality of life of farmers in the last six decades.

“The government is resorting to forceful land acquisition for the Bhavanapadu port and Kovvada nuclear power plant projects, despite resistance from the local residents. We will hold a public meeting at the ‘Amaraveerula Sthupam’ on the outskirts of Srikakulam on October 31 to highlight the injustice meted out to farmers, said Mr. Varma, adding that Sangham State president Simhadri Jhansi and other leaders would take part in the programme.

Ms. Aruna alleged that amendments done to the Forest Conservation Act would lead to exploitation of natural resources in the tribal areas. The Sangham leaders also demanded that the government should set up an Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Srikakulam district as the Seethampeta ITDA has gone into the jurisidction of the Parvathipuram division.