Andhra Pradesh: Rythu Bharosa is a boon for farmers, says Roja

Govt. stood by them despite financial crisis, says Amzath Basha

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja lighting the inaugural lamp at a programme held to disburse benefits to farmers, at Rayalacheruvu near Tirupati on Monday. MP M. Gurumoorthy, TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy are seen.

Rythu Bharosa is the first such scheme in the entire country that has instilled confidence in farmers to carry out their agricultural activities without having to depend on private moneylenders, Tourism Minister R.K. Roja asserted on Monday.

Speaking after launching the disbursal of ‘Rythu Bharosa’ payouts into farmers’ bank accounts at Rayalacheruvu in Chandragiri constituency here on Monday, Ms. Roja said that while several State governments had announced welfare schemes for farmers, only the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government had the political will to act in their interest.

Government whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said a country could be considered as developed only when its farmers are prosperous, while recalling former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s ‘pro-farmer’ initiatives.

District Agricultural Advisory Committee chairman Raghunatha Reddy presided over the programme. Members of Parliament N. Reddeppa (Chittoor) and M. Gurumoorthy (Tirupati), and Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy took part.

In Kadapa, Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha announced that ₹108.95 crore had been collectively deposited into the accounts of 1,98,074 farmers in the district in this phase. Speaking after inaugurating the programme at Kamalapuram along with local MLA P. Ravindranath Reddy and Collector V. Vijayarama Raju, he said the financial support acted as the much-needed morale booster for farmers to continue their farming amid odds. In spite of a stifling financial crisis due to COVID-19, the government stood by its word to the farmers and supported them, he said.