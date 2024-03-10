GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rural students exhibit their projects in STEM fields in Nellore

March 10, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Students displaying their exhibits at the ‘NXplorers Carnival’ organised recently in Nellore.

Students displaying their exhibits at the ‘NXplorers Carnival’ organised recently in Nellore.

Rural students showcased their talents in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields and understanding of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a programme titled ‘NXplorers Carnival’ organised in Nellore recently.

Organised by the Smile Foundation in association with the Andhra Pradesh government and Shell India, the event aimed to create a platform to provide the tools, methodologies and skills needed to tackle real-world problems using collaborative and inter-disciplinary approaches.

In the programme, aligned with the framework set by the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), 50 projects and innovative models were exhibited by 140 students from 43 schools, selected from across the district.

G. Sudheer, Academic Monitoring Officer, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said that the event succeeded in inculcating scientific temper among high school students. Similarly, Nellore District Science Officer G. Srinivasulu called the programme a successful attempt towards igniting critical thinking in students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.