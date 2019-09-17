Govt. notified rules for 50% quota in works and service contracts for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities

The State government has notified A.P. (50% Reservation to BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities in Works Contracts and Service Contracts given on Nomination) Rules, 2019 through a G.O. issued by Special Chief Secretary (BC Welfare) R. Karikal Valaven on Monday.

The above reservation is to be apportioned among different reserved categories as follows: BC-29%, SC-15% and ST-6% provided that 50% of the contracts (works as well as services) given to the reserved categories are earmarked for women as a means of horizontal reservation.

It was clarified that certain classes of Muslim minorities covered under BC–E category in the list of Backward Classes will also be treated as Minorities only for the purpose of implementation of reservation as envisaged under the Andhra Pradesh (50% Reservation to BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities in Works Contracts & Service Contracts given on Nomination) Act, 2019.

Registration as workers or service contractors is mandatory to get works or service contracts awarded on nomination basis under the Act.

The Panchayat Raj Department has been designated as the nodal department and the Engineer-in-Chief (Panchayat Raj) nodal officer in respect of works contracts.

The General Administration Department (GAD) is the nodal department and the Secretary of GAD is nodal officer in respect of the service contracts.

The Collectors are the nodal officers for both works and service contracts at the district level.

All engineering wings of the administrative departments in respect of works contracts and all administrative departments in respect of the service contracts have to furnish monthly reports to the nodal departments.