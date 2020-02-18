RTC will operate 120 special buses to Siva temples for Maha Sivaratri: official

APSRTC will operate 120 special buses to various temples on February 21 in connection with Maha Sivaratri when devotees would offer special prayers in those temples.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, APSRTC Deputy Chief Traffic Manager G. Vara Lakshmi said that 60 buses will be operated from Srikakulam and Palakonda to Ramateertham of Vizianagaram district. Around 10 buses will be provided from Tekkali for the devotees who would go to Ravi Valasa Siva temple. Around 50 buses will be operated to Sri Mukhalingam from Palasa, Saravakota, Srikakulam and other places. More rush is anticipated at Sri Mukhalingam temple with the arrival of devotees from nearby villages located in Odisha.

The official directed Rajam, Palasa and other depot managers to take immediate steps to clear the rush in their jurisdiction. Ms. Vara Lakshmi assured that more buses will be operated as special services if necessary.