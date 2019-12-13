RPF staff return suitcase with valuables to family

Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Guntakal Railway Station displayed their professionalism in swiftly tracking down and returning a suitcase full of valuables to a family, on Thursday.

The five-member family of Ramesh Lakshminarasaiah had wrongly boarded the 11302 Udayan Express mistaking it for the 11014 Lokmanya Tilak Express at Guntakal in the early hours of Thursday. The on-board travelling ticket examiner (TTE) alerted the family about their mistake, after which the passengers hastily disembarked to board the right train, leaving behind one of their suitcases in their hurry.

By the time the family realised their gaffe, the train had already left the station. In the suitcase was gold and silver jewellery worth over ₹10 lakh. The family members went into despair, thinking that the suitcase was lost for good.

At 4.30 a.m., RPF Sub-Inspector G. Harsha Vardhan and head constable Dev Prakash, who were making their rounds on board the train, noticed the family’s anxiety and learnt about the incident. Mr. Harsha Vardhan and Mr. Dev Prakash immediately notified their colleagues who searched for the suitcase on the Udayan Express, which had reached Mantralayam by then. The suitcase, with 200 grams of gold jewellery, 250 grams of silver and ₹15,000 in cash, was found intact and handed over to the family, said RPF Inspector V. Srinivasa Rao.