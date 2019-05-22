Rousing reception to Jagan at Gannavaram airport

YSR Congress Party president Y.S .Jagan Mohan Reddy, who, according to some exit polls, is going to be the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was given a rousing reception by party cadre and leaders when he arrived from Hyderabad at the Gannavaram Airport here on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Jagan’s admirers jumped over all barricades and cordons to receive him as he came out of the airport. Several of them had their mobile phones in hand to record the momentous occasion.

Mr. Jagan, who has been avoiding shifting to Andhra Pradesh from Lotus Pond, his office-cum-residence in Hyderabad, particularly after a knife attack on him at Visakhapatnam Airport, is said to have finally moved to the new office-cum-residence in Tadepalli in the Amaravati area. Mr. Jagan visited the new residence on a few occasions, but did not stay for more than a night on those occasions.

Vinyl posters hailing Mr. Jagan as a candidate going to be sworn in as Chief Minister were put up all along the way to the residence from the airport by admirers.

Barricades put up

Party sources said that Mr Jagan would track the counting of votes with his family members and close friends from his residence at Tadepalli here. Barricades were erected around the Tadepalli residence for the purpose of crowd management on Tuesday. Party sources said a crowd much bigger than what came to witness the house warming ceremony was being expected on Thursday.