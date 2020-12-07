Roundtable vows to make Bharat bandh a success

The speakers, who represented various trade unions, appealed to all sections of people to make the proposed Bharat bandh on December 8 a success, at a roundtable organised at the CITU office here on Sunday.

The Joint Action Committee of all trade unions has given the call for the nationwide bandh to exert pressure on the Union government to withdraw the three farm reform laws and the power sector reforms, which, the unions say would put the farmers at the mercy of the corporate companies. They alleged that the farm laws would enable corporates like Adani and Reliance to gain control over the agriculture sector.

Trade unions alleged that the power sector reforms would deprive the farmers of free power for agriculture. The farmers and general public would have to suffer as the private players would take the power sector into their hands.

Govt. action deplored

The meeting demanded that the Centre consider the 10-day agitation of the farmers in the biting cold in Delhi and withdraw the laws.

The speakers also deplored the action of the government for its repressive measures like use of water cannons and tear gas against the farmers.

Saying it was the responsibility of all citizens to support the bandh, they appealed to sections of people in the city to participate and make it a success.

CITU city president R.K.S.V. Kumar, secretary M. Jaggu Naidu, AITUC district president Padala Ramana, INTUC district general secretary N. Ramachandra Rao, IFTU vice president M. Venkateswarlu, CFTUI national president Kanaka Rao, AITUC district president K. Sankara Rao, HMS leader D. Appa Rao, AP Rythu Sangham district president Gandi Nayanababu, Public Sector Coordination Committee leaders S. Jyothiswara Rao and Kumara Mangalam and Shramik Mahila Coordination Committee leader P. Mani were among those who attended.