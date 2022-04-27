Role of party workers in strengthening BJP in A.P. vital, says Purandeswari

She exhorts them to create awareness on the Union government’s commitment to developing the State

BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari has called upon the party workers to create awareness among the people on the funds being allocated by the Union government for the development of Andhra Pradesh and, thereby, strengthen the party in the State.

Describing the party workers as a pillar of strength for the BJP, Ms. Purandeswari, while addressing the North Andhra BJP Zonal meeting here on Wednesday, said it was the party workers who had contributed to the success of the BJP in Tripura. Similarly, it was the party workers who had proved the critics wrong by ensuring the success of the party for the second consecutive time in Uttar Pradesh. She said these examples should form the basis for bringing the party to power in A.P. and to silence those who say that the BJP had no strength in the State.

The deft handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Modi government proved its leadership qualities, she said. Indigenous technologies were developed to tackle the crisis and 170 crore doses of the vaccine were given and the pandemic was brought under control, she added.

Funds sanctioned

“The Central government has sanctioned developmental works worth thousands of crores of rupees to A.P. These include funds for development of the capital, Polavaram project, and for assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act,” she said.

Ms. Purandeswari said the party was committed to developing Andhra Pradesh. Under the Sagarmala project, about ₹3,000 crore was allocated for the development of roads in Srikakulam district. A Tribal University was being constructed at Salur in Parvathipuram Manyam district. A tribal museum was being established at Lambasingi, she said. Kisan Samman funds were being given to 2,60,000 farmers in Vizianagaram district, she added.

Ms. Purandeswari said the State government had not allotted land for the establishment of the IIPE at Sabbavaram in Anakapalli district. A total of 2,077 crore was sanctioned to Visakhapatnam under the Smart City project. She underlined the role of the party workers in enlightening the masses on these issues, and to work for strengthening of the party base in the State.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju; national Saha Sanghatan secretary Shiva Prakash; State party in-charge Sunil Deodhar, State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, and general secretary P.V.N. Madhav were among those who participated.

Addressing a media conference later, Mr. Somu Veerraju said four crore people in Andhra Pradesh were getting the benefits of Central government welfare schemes. He said the alliance of the BJP was with the people and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) only.

The BJP was against family parties. He announced that the party national president J.P. Nadda would be visiting the State on May 28 and 29.