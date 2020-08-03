Roja lashes out at Naidu, Pawan

APIIC chairman and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja on Monday lambasted TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan for opposing the three-capital concept.
“While Mr. Naidu is hell-bent on safeguarding his benami properties in Amavarati, Pawan Kalyan seems to have developed a hostility towards Visakhapatnam after his agonising defeat in Gajuwaka,” Ms. Roja alleged, adding that they have lost the trust of the people.
“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working hard for the empowerment of women in the State, and has introduced several measures for their protection against crimes. The launch of ‘e- Rakshabandhan’ is another initiative aimed at creating awareness on the cyber crimes across the State. He has not only provided 50% reservation to women in all nominated posts but has also given them ministries like Deputy Chief Minister and Home,” she said.
Ms. Roja, who offered her prayers at the hill temple, said she sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara for Mr. Jagan.
