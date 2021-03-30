Roja getting better after surgeries in Chennai hospital

Husband releases audio saying she will be normal in two days

APIIC Chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja had undergone two ‘major surgeries’ at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday (March 24), and is now convalescing in a special room.

Since Monday morning, unconfirmed reports kept making rounds in political circles and among her fans that Roja was admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai and that she had undergone major surgeries. A large number of party cadres from Nagari, Puttur and Nindra had even left for Chennai in the morning, after a vain bid to contact her family members.

However, Ms. Roja’s husband, R.K. Selvamani, on Monday evening released an audio message in Tamil in Whatsapp groups confirming that Roja underwent two major operations in a Chennai hospital and was currently in a special room. “In two days, she will be back to normal. At present, except for one family member, none is being allowed to visit her. Actually, the surgeries ought to have been performed last year itself. But due to the corona pandemic and recent elections, it was postponed,” he said, and urged fans and party cadres to stay away from visiting Ms. Roja to avoid infection.