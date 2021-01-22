Roadmap for city’s growth discussed at high-level meet

Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council’s Committee on Papers Laid on the Table, Yelamanchili Venkata Babu Rajendra Prasad, and its members Illa Venkateswara Rao and Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, held a review meeting at the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) here on Wednesday to discuss a range of issues such as the city’s growth and rising pollution.
Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao gave a presentation on the jurisdiction, objectives, programmes being undertaken and economic issues to the committee. The committee gave suggestions for the measures to be taken for development of the region as Visakhapatnam was emerging as an industrial and financial capital of the State.
He suggested conducting of field-level surveys and marking of master plan roads to prevent prospective land buyers being deceived by unscrupulous real estate dealers. He also advised VMRDA officials to coordinate with various departments concerned in the laying of the six-lane national highway bypass from Anakapalle to Anandapuram, on the outskirts of the city. He also suggested their involvement in the protection of Erramatti Dibbalu (red sand dunes) and to mitigate growing pollution in the city by growing more trees.
VMRDA secretary Ganesh Kumar, Chief Engineer K. Ram Mohan Rao, DFO Shanti Swaroop, Chief Statistical Officer Nirmalamma and Chief Urban Planner Suresh Kumar were among those who participated in the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath