Andhra Pradesh

‘Riverbeds, submerged sites chosen for housing facility’

Risk of flooding in Diviseema, says Mandali Buddha Prasad

Former Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad on Saturday appealed to the State Government to withdraw the proposal of allocating riverbeds for a housing facility in the Diviseema region in Krishna district.

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Buddha Prasad said, “In Diviseema, a majority of the sites proposed and leveled for the housing facility are riverbeds, which are prone to submergence due to floodwaters in the Krishna.”

“The sites at Yedlanka and Avanigadda are a few examples of how the riverbeds have been leveled for the housing facility against the A.P. Rivers Conservancy Act, 1884 and A.P. Water, Land and Trees Act, 2002,” Mr. Buddha Prasad said.

Mr. Buddha Prasad expressed deep concern over how revenue officials ignored existing Acts that guarantee the protection of the riverbeds, and selected sites that were submerged during the last monsoon.

“The State Government should consider the Acts and guidelines which were followed in the case of demolition of Praja Vedika near Vijayawada,” Mr. Buddha Prasad said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 11:26:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/riverbeds-submerged-sites-chosen-for-housing-facility/article31935764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY