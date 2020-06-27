‘Riverbeds, submerged sites chosen for housing facility’

Former Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad on Saturday appealed to the State Government to withdraw the proposal of allocating riverbeds for a housing facility in the Diviseema region in Krishna district.

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Buddha Prasad said, “In Diviseema, a majority of the sites proposed and leveled for the housing facility are riverbeds, which are prone to submergence due to floodwaters in the Krishna.”

“The sites at Yedlanka and Avanigadda are a few examples of how the riverbeds have been leveled for the housing facility against the A.P. Rivers Conservancy Act, 1884 and A.P. Water, Land and Trees Act, 2002,” Mr. Buddha Prasad said.

Mr. Buddha Prasad expressed deep concern over how revenue officials ignored existing Acts that guarantee the protection of the riverbeds, and selected sites that were submerged during the last monsoon.

“The State Government should consider the Acts and guidelines which were followed in the case of demolition of Praja Vedika near Vijayawada,” Mr. Buddha Prasad said.