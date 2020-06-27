‘Riverbeds, submerged sites chosen for housing facility’

Former Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Mandali Buddha Prasad on Saturday appealed to the State Government to withdraw the proposal of allocating riverbeds for a housing facility in the Diviseema region in Krishna district.
Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Buddha Prasad said, “In Diviseema, a majority of the sites proposed and leveled for the housing facility are riverbeds, which are prone to submergence due to floodwaters in the Krishna.”
“The sites at Yedlanka and Avanigadda are a few examples of how the riverbeds have been leveled for the housing facility against the A.P. Rivers Conservancy Act, 1884 and A.P. Water, Land and Trees Act, 2002,” Mr. Buddha Prasad said.
Mr. Buddha Prasad expressed deep concern over how revenue officials ignored existing Acts that guarantee the protection of the riverbeds, and selected sites that were submerged during the last monsoon.
“The State Government should consider the Acts and guidelines which were followed in the case of demolition of Praja Vedika near Vijayawada,” Mr. Buddha Prasad said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath