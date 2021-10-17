Rituals lined up in TTD temples

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that it would hold ‘Annabhishekam’ in a grand manner at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple here on October 20, in tune with the COVID-19 guidelines.

‘Suddhodaka Abhishekam’, ‘Anna Linga Udwasana’ and ‘Sugandha Dravya Abhishekam’ are lined up from 11.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Devotees can have ‘Anna Linga Darshan’, i.e., a glimpse of the main deity in the sanctum sanctorum in the evening. Similarly, the annual three-day purificatory ritual ‘Pavitrotsavam’ at Sri Pattabhirama Swamy temple in Valmikipuram of Chittoor district will be conducted from October 19 to 21, with ‘Ankurarpanam’ on October 18. The ritual is seen as a corrective measure that is meant to ward off the evil effects, if any, caused by acts of commission or omission on the part of priests, employees or even the visiting pilgrims inside the temple complex.