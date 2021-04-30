Rise in COVID deaths unabated in State

57 deaths, 14,792 new cases recorded

The State has again hit a peak in daily infections with 14,792 cases and 57 deaths in the 24 hours ending Thursday. The cumulative tally increased to 10,84,336 and the toll reached 7,928.

A huge number of 8,188 patients recovered in the past day and yet the number of active patients at 1,14,158 was at its all-time highest. The number of recoveries increased to 9,62,250 and the recovery rate came down to 88.74%.

The number of samples tested in the past day increased to 86,035, and yet the positivity rate of the tests was 17.19%. The overall positivity rate of the 1.63 crore samples tested was 6.65%.

New cases

In the past day, seven new deaths each were reported in Anantapur, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts. East Godavari reported six deaths while Chittoor and Visakhapatnam reported five new deaths each. Nellore and Srikakulam reported four each and Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam reported three deaths each. Kurnool reported two and Guntur reported one death.

Chittoor and Srikakulam reported 1,831 and 1,829 new infections respectively. They were followed by Guntur (1,760), East Godavari (1,702), Anantapur (1,538), Visakhapatnam (1,129), Nellore (1,002), Kurnool (876), Kadapa (669), Prakasam (639), Vizianagaram (624), Krishna (597) and West Godavari (596).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,39,940), Chittoor (1,16,620), Guntur (1,02,790), West Godavari (97,980), Anantapur (80,810), Nellore (80,054), Visakhapatnam (78,046), Kurnool (75,574), Prakasam (70,731), Srikakulam (66,490), Kadapa (62,450), Krishna (60,756) and Vizianagaram (49,200).