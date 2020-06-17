Rich tributes paid to jawans killed at LAC

Rich tributes were paid in the city to soldiers who were killed on the Line of Actual Control in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army at Galwan.

A group of BJP and BJYM leaders gathered at the War Memorial on Beach Road on Wednesday and paid tribute to the soldiers killed in the line of duty.

Former MP Kambhampati Haribabu said that 20 Indian jawans, including Colonel B. Santosh Babu from Suryapet in Telangana, were killed in the clash. The Indian jawans fought valiantly and killed several Chinese soldiers, he said, calling upon people to boycott Chinese goods in India.

BJP Parliamentary district president M. Ravindra and party leader Kasiviswanadha Raju and BJYM national executive member K. Surendra Mohan participated.