HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rich tributes paid to Basheerbagh firing victims in Vijayawada

Left parties urged the people to gear up for another agitation against the power policy of the State by taking inspiration from Basheerbagh agitation

August 28, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Left parties’ leaders paying tributes to firing victims of the Basheerbagh electricity agitation of 2000, in Vijayawada on Monday.

Left parties’ leaders paying tributes to firing victims of the Basheerbagh electricity agitation of 2000, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Left parties have paid tributes to the three youths who died in the police firing at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad in 2000 as they attempted to lay siege to the Assembly building, protesting against power sector reforms imposed by the then TDP government.

On Monday, the Left party leaders paid floral tributes to the slain youths- Ramakrishna, Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Balaswamy in Vijayawada and hailed their sacrifices.

The Left parties urged the people to gear up for another agitation against the power policy of the State by taking inspiration from Basheer Bagh agitation. They gave a call to thwart the ‘anti-people’ policies of the State and Central governments. 

The Basheerbagh firing incident reminds people about the World Bank-dictated power sector reforms in combined Andhra Pradesh during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rule. Because of the vehement resistance from the people to the power tariff hike during the TDP tenure then, none of the successive governments dared to hike the power tariff, they said.

Now, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burdening the people under the garb of true-up charges, tariff adjustment and other charges. In addition, the Jagan government was poised to fix the smart meters. The State and Central governments were indifferent to rising prices of essential commodities, petrol, diesel and domestic gas, they added. 

CPIM State secretariat members Ch. Babu Rao, V. Umamaheswara Rao, Sitaram, B. Tulasi Das, NTR District secretary D.V. Krishna, State committee members D. Kaisnath and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.