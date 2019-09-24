Rice in govt. godowns under lens

A five-member committee headed by by Krishna district Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha of whom external experts are also members, on Monday began inspection of rice stored in godowns across the district, collecting at least 1,000 samples for testing before recommending for distribution through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The committee was constituted by the government in the wake of complaints that poor quality rice was distributed last month under its prestigious project of supplying fine variety through the PDS.

Speaking to newsmen after inspecting the rice stored in the Food Corporation of India’s godown here, Ms. Madhavilatha said 85,000 tonnes is stored in the eight godowns of the FCI, the Central Warehousing Corporation and others in the district. She said a report on broken and discoloured rice would be sent to the Civil Supplies Department.