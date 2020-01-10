RGUKT Nuzvid praised for making yoga compulsory

Students of various universities, who are taking part in the All-India Inter University Yoga Championship 2019-20, thanked the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT, hosting the competitions, for making yoga compulsory for its students.

The yoga competitions are being conducted on the IIIT campus from January 6 to 10. As many as 1,700 students from 140 universities are participating in the competitions.

The university management has made elaborate arrangements such as free transportation, separate mess and other facilities for all participants, coaches and managers, attending the event.

“RGUKT’s management is giving good training to the young engineers in yoga. We thank the Nuzvid IIIT management for making all arrangements for the students. It is a matter of pride for RGUKT that its students bagged more than 200 medals in the State, national and international competitions,” said yoga manager Prof. Palani Swamy from University of Mysore, Karnataka.

“The atmosphere at the Nuzvid IIIT campus is great. Students of the university are giving good performances in the ongoing yoga competitions. I thank the RGUKT management for giving top priority to yoga asanas,” said P. Arun Kumar, a student of Anna University in Chennai who is participating in the competitions.

Savitribhai Phule University yoga manager Namdev complimented RGUKT Chancellor Prof. K.C. Reddy, Director Prof. D. Suryachandra Rao and Administrative Officer P. Shyam and other officers for the arrangements for the students attending the competitions from all over the country.

“The yoga asanas performed by the RGUKT students were excellent,” said former SAAP member Ravindranath, who was participating in the competitions.

Valedictory

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and other officials will attend the valedictory function to be held on Friday on the university campus, said the IIIT director.