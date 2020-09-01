Revoke G.O. allocating land for guest house: HRF

‘Area is part of the ancient Buddhist complex’

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) demanded that the G.O. RT. No. 1353 issued on August 27, 2020, by the State government allotting 30 acres at Kapulauppada village in Bheemunipatnam mandal for construction of a State Guest House be immediately revoked. This is because the G.O. is in violation of the AP Ancient and Historical Monuments, Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960.

HRF members felt that the allotted area is part of the ancient Thotlakonda and Bavikonda Buddhist complex. Any such construction risks damaging the 2,000-year-old heritage site and will also pose a clear threat to other, as-yet-unexplored archaeological remains from the Buddhist era.

Revenue officials, senior bureaucrats and a Minister are saying that the proposed guest house poses no threat to the Buddhist site since there is a distance of 1 km. What they all wilfully elide is the fact that the site proposed for the construction falls within the survey area that is expressly protected by the 1960 Act. In fact, it is contained in Survey No 314 (Old) of Kapulauppada village and was so notified vide GO No 627 dated May 2, 1978. It is part of a total extent of 3,300 acres contained on several hills in the area, said V.S. Krishna, HRF AP&TS coordination committee member.

He further added that the AP High Court has also issued directions to the government in an order dated 29-11-2016 in WP No 173/2016 that no construction activity is to be taken up within S.No 314 (Old).

‘Archaeological vandalism’

HRF believes that any manner of construction within this notified site amounts to archaeological vandalism, said K. Sudha, HRF AP State general secretary).

“Archaeological sites and artefacts are part of our shared past and collective historical heritage and our legacy for future generations. Effacing them deprives us of a clear understanding of our history.

The Thotlakonda Buddhist complex is an invaluable and once flourishing Hinayana Buddhist complex dating back over two millennia. Over 2,000 years ago, this monastery was a major religious and educational centre that traded with several nations,” she said.

According to HRF members, studies have shown that archaeological remains are contained across several hills in the area and there are over 120 micro sites around Thotlakonda. Because of constructions being proposed by the government, this precious tangible history and evidence lying undiscovered, is in serious danger of being wiped out, said Mr. Krishna.

Ever since this amazing site was discovered in the 1970s, excavations were done only in a limited and partial area.

The whole expanse of 3,300 acres was meant to be carefully preserved and protected and further excavation and investigation would have thrown up much more rich archaeological evidence, he pointed out.

HRF members pointed out that over the years, successive governments have altered and disturbed the site, even handing over 300 acres to the Greyhounds. These patent illegalities were facilitated by fudging of land records by revenue officials, they alleged.

While the TDP government unsuccessfully tried to hand over part of the site for a film club, the current dispensation wants to usher in development through dubious reasoning. Such activity will further directly threaten the site’s integrity and forever damage this invaluable landscape, said Mr. Krishna.