Revised criteria for admission into Homeo and Ayurveda courses

‘Minimum qualifying cut-off scores in AIAPGET lowered’

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences on Saturday released a notification inviting online applications and uploading of scanned documents for verification for admissions into PG-MD (Homeo) and MD/MS (Ayurveda) courses for the academic year 2020-21 for the seats available in the State due to lowering of cut-off scores.

In a statement, the University Registrar said, in view of the lowering of minimum qualifying cut-off scores in the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)- 2020 for admission into AYUSH PG courses, applications are invited from candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria for admissions into the Post Graduate AYUSH courses under Dr. NTR UHS.

In the General category, the revised minimum qualifying criteria is 40th percentile with a cut-off score of 96 for MD (Homeo) and 135 for MD/MS (Ayurveda).

For SC / ST / BC / persons with disability (SC/ST/BC), the revised minimum qualifying criteria is 30th percentile and a cut-off score of 80 in MD (Homeo) and a cut-off score of 119 for MD/MS(Ayurveda).

For persons with disability (UR), the qualifying criteria is 35th percentile, and a cut-off score of 87 for MD (Homeo) and 126 for MD/MS (Ayurveda).

The candidates who have already applied in response to the earlier notification released on February 25 need not apply again.

The online applications will be available on the university's website https://apmdayush.apntruhs.in from 9 a.m. on March 21 (Sunday) to 5 p.m. on March 22 (Monday).

The university has shared helpline numbers for enquiry in case of difficulty in submitting the online application form.

For technical difficulties, students may call 9490332169, 9030732880 and 9392685856, and for clarification on regulations, they may call 8978780501 and 7997710168 (10.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. only)