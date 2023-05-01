HamberMenu
Retired air force officer donates blood for 175th time in Vizianagaram

May 01, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu appreciating blood donor B. Ramakrishna Rao in Vizianagaram on Monday.

MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu appreciating blood donor B. Ramakrishna Rao in Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

: A retired air force officer, B. Ramakrishna Rao, donated blood for the 175th time in Vizianagaram on Monday.

It is claimed that he has broken an old record set by a Pakistani person, Hussian Khan. Mr. Ramakrishna Rao reportedly donated blood for the first time at a camp organised by the Indian Air Force in the year 1983 and has since been continuing to do so besides encouraging others also to come forward to donate blood for needy patients.

He has displayed all the certificates he had received after the donation of blood at various cities across India.

In spite of rain, many public representatives, including YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu, visited the blood donation camp and appreciated Mr. Ramakrishna Rao for his initiative. Matrubhoomi Seva Sangham president I. Gopala Rao, Vizianagaram Rural Medical Practitioners’ Association president G. Chiranjeevi, and YSRCP zonal youth wing in-charge Avanapu Vikram were among those present.

