‘Retain Capital in Amaravati or make Greater Rayalaseema UT’

Former MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy has asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to either retain Amaravati as Capital or create Greater Rayalaseema, which includes Nellore, as an Union Territory (UT).

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Diwakar Reddy said that shifting of the Capital would harm the interests of the State to a large extent. The Rayalaseema region, in particular, would be the worst-affected.

“If the Capital is shifted to Visakhapatnam, I demand creation of Greater Rayalaseema as a UT, or as an independent zone,” Mr. Diwakar Reddy said.

Taking objection to the idea of creating a “headless” capital at Amaravati and Kurnool, the TDP leader said without the Secretariat there would be no development.

‘Vizag too far’

It would take two days to travel from Anantapur to Visakhapatnam. At Amaravati, Assembly sessions will be held once in every four months. This will stall development, he observed on Monday.

At the time of bifurcation of the State, Mr. Diwakar Reddy had put forth a similar demand. He had then suggested creation of ‘Rayal Telangana’, as many people had links with Hyderabad. Alternatively, he had suggested merger of Anantapur with Karnataka as many people had close links with the neighbouring State.