Restrictionsin East Godavarifrom today

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Wednesday said that more restrictions would come into force in the district from Thursday.

In a teleconference with the media, Mr. Muralidhar said that as part of the restrictions, malls and shops would remain open between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. only until further

The decision to impose the curbs was taken as people continued to move in the public places though they had no work, which resulted in spreading of the coronavirus in the district, he said.