Restrictions to continue in 37 containment zones in Srikakulam

With the coronavirus caseload in Srikakulam district crossing the 27,000-mark on Friday, Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas appealed to public not to delay going for testing if they developed any of the known COVID symptoms.
He said that around 5,000 beds were arranged in COVID-19 hospitals and COVID Care Centres in the district to accommodate growing number of patients needing hospitalization.
As the number touched 27,110 in the district, the administration decided to continue restrictions in 37 containment zones in the city. While there are 7,471 are active cases in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram has 8,555 active cases out of the total 13,488.
‘Let barricades remain’
Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amit Bardan directed the personnel posted in the containment zones not to allow free movement of people. Barricades should not be removed at Arasavilli, Killipalame, Thotapalem, Ramalaxmana Junction, Balaga, among other places.
Srikakulam Municipal Commissioner P. Nallanayya issued a cautionary note to traders to follow all the protocols diligently. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Srikakulam town 1 p.m.
Telemedicine service
Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramanakumari reviewed the situation in the district and urged people to call 104 service immediately in case of emergency.
A call centre (14410) would provide telemedicine service to positive patients staying in home isolation, they said. “The exclusive call centre-08922-236947 will provide all information regarding tests and availability of beds,” said Dr. Ramanakumari.
