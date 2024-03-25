GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Responsibility of journalists to help voters make informed choice’

March 25, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and APUWJ leaders felicitating Telangana Media Academy Chairman K. Sreenivas Reddy after a seminar on the role of media in elections in Vijayawada on Sunday.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and APUWJ leaders felicitating Telangana Media Academy Chairman K. Sreenivas Reddy after a seminar on the role of media in elections in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

It is the responsibility of the media to bring to light criminal cases or charges, if any, filed against candidates contesting in the elections, said India Journalists Union president and Telangana Media Academy chairman K. Srinivasa Reddy.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists’ Union on the ‘Role of Media’ in elections, in Vijayawada on March 24 (Sunday), Mr. Srinivasa Reddy, the chief guest of the programme, pointed out that media holds the power to bring about a change in society and it has to play a bigger role during the elections.

“It is sad that despite there being media reports about candidates spending crores during elections, the Election Commission is not taking action,” he said.

Citizens for Democracy Joint Secretary V. Lakshman Reddy, one of the speakers, said in a State with approximately 5 crore population, candidates from only 100 families are competing for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and 600 families for the 175 Assembly constituencies. “This shows the importance of money in the State,” he said.

The speakers said the government should ensure that the journalists, who risk their lives to bring out the truth, get a minimum wage and security.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.