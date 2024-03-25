‘Responsibility of journalists to help voters make informed choice’

March 25, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is the responsibility of the media to bring to light criminal cases or charges, if any, filed against candidates contesting in the elections, said India Journalists Union president and Telangana Media Academy chairman K. Srinivasa Reddy.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists’ Union on the ‘Role of Media’ in elections, in Vijayawada on March 24 (Sunday), Mr. Srinivasa Reddy, the chief guest of the programme, pointed out that media holds the power to bring about a change in society and it has to play a bigger role during the elections.

“It is sad that despite there being media reports about candidates spending crores during elections, the Election Commission is not taking action,” he said.

Citizens for Democracy Joint Secretary V. Lakshman Reddy, one of the speakers, said in a State with approximately 5 crore population, candidates from only 100 families are competing for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and 600 families for the 175 Assembly constituencies. “This shows the importance of money in the State,” he said.

The speakers said the government should ensure that the journalists, who risk their lives to bring out the truth, get a minimum wage and security.