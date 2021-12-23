Response to OTS scheme sluggish in Anantapur

Only 10% of eligible persons paid money under the scheme

The One-Time Settlement(OTS) scheme ‘Jagananna Sampurna Gruha Hakku’ has attracted 10% of the eligible persons in Anantapur district, as only 50,546 of the 5,08,282 eligible beneficiaries have paid money under the scheme.

The amount received from the 10% beneficiaries was ₹25.93 crore while the total amount, if all of them made use of the scheme, would be ₹204.80 crore in the district.

‘Confusion prevails’

The scheme, launched at Bukkarayasamudram in the district by Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana on Tuesday, is making slow progress as confusion seemed to prevail among the beneficiaries regarding the payment and usefulness of the scheme. G.O.314 had brought all the government-assigned lands given from 1983 to 2011 (August 15) also under the purview of the scheme, provided there is a house constructed in it.

In view of this, the panchayat secretaries, village revenue officers and volunteers have been asked to raise awareness among the beneficiaries in each village on the scheme so that they can make use of it before March 2022 and settle all dues and get documents by paying a nominal amount.

The registration document distribution process began at 2,017 village and ward secretariats in the district on Tuesday.

As of Monday, 2,41,435 persons have been found eligible for the scheme, and out of these, 50,546 persons had paid the money, said Ms. Selvarajan. In the rural areas, the maximum amount one needs to pay is ₹10,000 while it is ₹20,000 in municipal areas and ₹20,000 in corporation areas.

“If the beneficiary has cleared the loans provided by the Housing Department or has less than minimum payable amount (₹2,500 for example), s/he needs to pay only ₹2,500, and no money is collected for the registration,” Housing Project Director Kesava Naidu said. Only disputed lands like wakf lands, government poramboku, and tank beds, etc., will not be eligible for the OTS scheme, he pointed out.