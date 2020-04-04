Resilience is the key, say experts

The nationwide lockdown, being observed since March 23 to break the chain of COVID-19, is causing restlessness among citizens as they are unable to go out of their homes.

Psychologists suggest ways to beat the stress by developing a positive attitude and building resilience. "Constant uncertainty, being caused by COVID-19, is causing fear and anxiety among the public. Our rational and creative sides shrink and we forget to connect with others," Sahen Gupta, a doctoral student in sports psychology at the Glasgow Caledonian University, told The Hindu in an email

"COVID-19 has changed our lives by putting our mind to the default setting of ‘survival instinct’. It narrows down our thinking, which explains why most of us rushed out to buy essential supplies, when news of the impending lockdown broke. Resilience helps us survive and fight the disease better," says Mr. Gupta.

"Staying in touch with friends and relatives will increase one’s resilience. Call your friends, with whom you have lost touch due to work pressures, and spend time with your family," he says.

"Turn negative thoughts into positive ones, like: ‘I cannot go to work’ should become ‘let me try to work from home’. Positive reframing builds resilience. Identify what you can and cannot control and focus only on things you can control," adds Mr. Gupta.

"One should remember that it is normal to feel anxious and stressed due to uncertainty surrounding this pandemic. They should realise it is a universal thing and the setback is only temporary. We should reassure ourselves that normalcy will return", says M.V.R. Raju, professor of psychology at Andhra University.

"A healthy lifestyle, healthy eating, good sleep and reducing stress apart from following frequent handwashing and social distance norms are vital," Prof. Raju adds.