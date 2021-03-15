Andhra Pradesh

Rescued Chhattisgarh boy unites with parents

The One Town police handed over the boy, who was kidnapped on February 27 from a bus station in Alipiri, to his parents through Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the boy’s father, Uttam Kumar Sahu, thanked Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao and other police personnel who rescued his son near Sri Durga Malleswaraswamy Vaarla Devastanam on Saturday.

“We kept the boy in a private shelter home since Saturday afternoon, and handed over him to his father. The boy had tested negative for COVID-19, and was in good health condition,” One Town CI P. Venkateswarlu said.

Sivam Kumar(6), who came to Tirumala along with his parents from a village in Chhattisgarh, was abducted from the Balaji Link Bus Station, under Alipiri police station limits. He was rescued in Vijayawada 14 days after being abducted.

After the boy’s father lodged a complaint the next day, the Tirupati Urban district police launched a hunt to nab the kidnapper.

