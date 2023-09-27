Repair work of road-cum-railway bridge commenced, no changes in train schedule in Rajamahendravaram

September 27, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The repair work of the 4.1 kilometers long road-cum-rail bridge across Godavari river commenced on Wednesday. Many critical facilities of the bridge required repair as per the recent assessment of the structural stability of the bridge that connects the erstwhile West Godavari district with the erstwhile East Godavari district between Rajamahendravaram City and Kovvur.

East Godavari District Collector K. Madhavilatha has said that the repair work has been targeted to be completed by October 26. “₹2.1 crore is being spent on the repair work of the bridge. There will be no changes in the schedules of the train movements during the drive. However, all the vehicular movements on the roadway of the bridge have been stopped and diverted via two ways: 4th bridge and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram to enter into the Rajamahendravaram City”. The Roads and Buildings Department is executing the drive.

Heavy vehicles

“All the heavy vehicles, mostly lorries and bus services connecting to various cities in South India, are allowed to enter the Rajamahendravaram City through Godavari’s 4th bridge - Gammon bridge. Local bus services plied by RTC will have to enter the city via Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage”, said East Godavari SP P. Jagadeesh.