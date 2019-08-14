Remote sensing can help in improving crop yield: expert

Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of Srinivasa Ramanujan Institute Of Technology (SRIT) celebrated National Remote Sensing Day remembering the services of Vikram Sarabhai on his birth anniversary.

Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology scientist N. Rama Rao discussed implementation of remote sensing technology for real-time applications.

In Anantapur’s context, he said saving farmers through crop insurance claims was possible through this technology. He also described the procedure to improve crop yield by using remote sensing. Cameras on satellites and airplanes take images of large areas of the earth’s surface, allowing us to see much more than we can by standing on the ground, he added.

Sonar systems on ships can be used to create images of the ocean floor without needing to travel to the bottom of the ocean and cameras on satellites can be used to make images of temperature changes in the oceans, he explained describing some of the applications of remote sensing.

He appreciated students for exhibiting different models of satellites, Mission Mangalayan, PSLV-15, 25, Chandrayaan-2 etc.