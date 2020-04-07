Relief for migrant workers sought

The State Government should take immediate steps to provide relief to 7,000 migrant workers of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and other industrial units in Visakhapatnam district following the lockdown, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu said.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Madhu said that workers including those of the SEZ at Achyutapuram, the pharma city at Parawada, and Naval Alternative Operational Base at Rambilli, be rehabilitated.

Other units located at Kunavanipalem, Janguluru, Pudimadaka, Achyutapuram, Lankelapalem and about 500 construction workers and others from Tanam, Parawada, Tadi villages were also affected, Mr. Madhu wrote.

Though some arrangements were made for their food, no full-time measures were taken. Unions had taken the issue to the notice of officials concerned but the efforts have been in vain, he said.