‘Reliable emergency transportation is the aim’

From the new fleet of 108 and 104 services, 14 vehicles allotted to Prakasam district are equipped with automated external defibrillator (AED) to stop an irregular heart beat following sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).
"If not treated within minutes, it leads to death," explains Aurobindo Pharma Foundation coordinator S. Vijaykumar, while overseeing the allotment of duties for a group of drivers and attenders trained to provide first aid in case of medical emergencies before shifting them to the nearest hospital.
"Now we have 25 ambulances with basic life support system and another two with neonatal care equipment. Ten more vehicles will join the fleet," he says in a conversation with The Hindu.
"Our aim is to provide a reliable emergency transportation facility to save the lives of persons in case of medical emergencies, whether it is a road accident or cardiac arrest or complicated pregnancy cases," says District Medical and Health Officer J. Padmavathi.
All the 56 mandals in the district will be provided with one vehicle each of 108 and 104 ambulance service. The 104 ambulance is equipped with 29 medical instruments and 60 types of drugs to provide primary medical care on wheels.
Through the programme, any village with no health facilities within a 5 km radius will be provided medical services on fixed
days every month through these Mobile Medical Units headed by a team comprising a medical officer, pharmacist and a lab technician to treat diabetes, hypertension, epilepsy, communicable diseases, antenatal check-ups and other common ailments.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath