Andhra Pradesh

Release fundsfor medicalcolleges soon,says MP

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana has appealed to the Centre to release funds for the establishment of 13 medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Satyanarayana spoke about the need for establishment of medical colleges in the State. “Post-bifurcation, the Stste has fewer super specialty medical service facilities in the public sector. The State government is providing healthcare at a nominal cost to the poor under the Aarogyasri and has made proposals for setting of 16 medical colleges,” he said.

He appealed to the Centre to initiate measures for the early release of funds for the construction of these medical colleges.

