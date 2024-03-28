Reject ‘anti-people combine’ of TDP, BJP and JSP, Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorts people

March 28, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Nandyal

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the people to help the party continue its winning streak and make a clean sweep of all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing elections, and reject the “anti-people combine of the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party.”

Addressing a public meeting on the second day of the ‘Memantha Siddham’ campaign here on March 28 (Thursday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “For the first time in the country, the poor in Andhra Pradesh have been given due respect in the last 58 months.”

“The government has spent ₹2.7 lakh crore on various welfare schemes with the aim of ensuring the social and economic empowerment of the poor. The TDP, during its term, had pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour. It is again hatching conspiracies, along with the BJP and JSP, to exploit the people,” he said.

Referring to the audience as “people’s army,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said people were ready to teach a fitting lesson to the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance.

Referring to schemes such as Amma Vodi, Cheyutha, Aasara, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Rythu Bharosa, Kapu Nestham, and delivery of monthly social pensions, he asked people to think why TDP failed to implement similar schemes during its rule.

Alleging that the TDP government had cheated people by not fulfilling promises such as waiver of farm and self-help group loans and failed to implement schemes such as Maha Lakshmi, Kuteera Lakshmi, jobs for youth, stipend for the unemployed, and three-cents of house sites for the poor after winning the 2014 polls in alliance with the JSP and BJP, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said “these parties have ganged up to take people for a ride once again.”

“It is only after the YSRCP came to power that election manifesto gained credibility,” he said, and exhorted people to vote back the YSRCP to power for continuation of the welfare and development schemes.

Earlier, resuming his bus yatra from Allagadda, where he halted the previous night, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with a cross section of people and intellectuals at Yerraguntla and solicited their suggestions on implementation of welfare schemes and improving the functioning of the government.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister asked them to think if they had experienced the present style of administration and received the present volume of benefits during Mr. Naidu’s rule.

Asking people whether their lives transformed during the term of Mr. Naidu, who claims to have 40 years of experience, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy advised them to assess how their lives “changed for the better in the past 58 months.”

While 468 persons in the village received house site pattas, construction of 144 houses was over, he said, adding that students and others also benefitted from the non-DBT welfare schemes.

Explaining the revolutionary changes brought about in the education, medical and health and agricultural sectors, he advised people to keep in mind that their vote would shape their future.

YSRCP leaders Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Vasireddy Padma, MLA Gangula Brijendra Reddy and several functionaries participated in the programme.