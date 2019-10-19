Registration processto go online soon

Registration and Stamps Department Joint Inspector-General V. Ravi Kumar has said that the pilot project of online asset registration is being implemented in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts in the State and soon the same will be implemented in all the districts to bring in transparency and ease the registration process. Mr. Ravi Kumar was conducting an awareness meeting for the sub-registrars, department staff and others here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi Kumar said that the online registration and document creation module was introduced on October 2 and issues identified while running the pilot project would be rectified.

He said that documentation for sale and purchase of properties would become easy for buyers and sellers and also curb the interference of mediators. He said the department was also creating awareness among advocates, public, realtors, bank officials and others about the usage of the public data entry system. He said the entire online documentation process would be covered in six steps where creation and preparation of documents, entry of details of persons involved, payment, appointment and others would be covered.

R&S Department DIG M. Srinivas Murthy and others were present.