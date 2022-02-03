Register names of govt. staff keen on buying MIG plots by March 5: CM

Officials told to finish compassionate appointments by June 30

A day ahead of the government employees’ ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ agitation against the revised pay scales of 2022, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered that names of those taking MIG residential plots in the Jagananna Smart Townships should be registered by March 5.

Compassionate appointments should be made by June 30, and probation of the employees of ward and village secretariats should be declared by the same date, the Chief Minister said.

During a video conference on the ‘Spandana’ programme with the District Collectors, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that orders had already been issued to make compassionate appointments and that steps should be taken for that without further delay.

He also suggested that vacancies in the ward and village secretariats could be filled with eligible candidates.

The Chief Minister said that 10% of the plots in the MIG layouts were reserved for government employees, to be purchased at 20% rebate. Registration of names should begin right away to have an assessment of the demand for plots. Necessary steps should be taken to implement the G.O. pertaining to increasing the retirement age from 60 to 62 years, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy added.