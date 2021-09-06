Red sanders logs worth ₹2 cr. seized, 13 held in Chittoor

The accused were transporting the logs to Tamil Nadu

The Chittoor police on Sunday seized 3.5 tonnes of red sanders logs at Ponthalacheruvu Cross in Piler mandal, 70 km from here, and arrested 13 persons, including seven from Tamil Nadu and six from Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

The police also seized a container lorry and three cars.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar and Joint Director (Special Enforcement Bureau) V. Vidyasagar Naidu, who presented the seized material and accused before the media at the police parade grounds here, said the logs were worth over ₹2 crore in the international market.

They said a special party led by circle inspector (Piler) A. Sadiq Ali was checking vehicles at Ponthalacheruvu Cross, when the movement of a container lorry and two cars trailing it was found to be suspicious. On checking the vehicles, the police found 115 logs inside. The occupants of the vehicles tried to give the police the slip, but all the 11 were nabbed.

Based on the information given by them, a special police party rushed to the outskirts of Vellore (T.N.), where two more persons were awaiting the arrival of the consignment, and arrested them.

The arrested included two from Kadapa district, four from Chittoor district, and seven from Vellore district, all in the age group of 25-55.

A case was registered and the accused were sent in remand.