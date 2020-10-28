Recovery rate rises to 96.63% in south coastal Andhra

The rate of recovery improved further, while the number of new cases declined to a few hundreds in south coastal Andhra pradesh in the last 24 hours.

Close to 1,900 patients recovered from the illness in the districts of Prakasam and Nellore during the period, while only 229 persons tested positive.

With two deaths in Prakasam district, the toll marginally rose to 1,054 in the region, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Tuesday night. The death rate was 0.79% in Nellore district, which reported nil deaths during the period. But it was a little higher at 0.97% in Prakasam district.

The recovery rate was 96.63% as over 1.15 lakh of more than 1.19 lakh patients who got infected have been cured of the disease in the two districts so far.

Only 76 persons tested positive for the disease in Nellore district during the period taking the number of cumulative confirmed cases to 60,724. However, the number of active cases dipped to 1,562 as 196 patients were cured of the disease during the period.

As many as 1,699 patients won the battle against the disease in Prakasam district during the period, reducing the caseload to just 1,891. Only 153 of the 6,050 persons subjected to testing were found positive for the disease. The number of cases in hospitals came to down from the peak of over 1,500 cases to 530, including 285 patients who were provided with oxygen/ventilator support. Over 1,800 patients were being provided treatment from their homes, a hospital preparedness report compiled by the district administration said.