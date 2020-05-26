Andhra Pradesh

‘Record foodgrain output in Andhra Pradesh’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking during an interactive session on agriculture and allied activities at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking during an interactive session on agriculture and allied activities at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.  

Chief Minister lists govt.’s farmer-friendly measures

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that foodgrain production has touched 172 lakh tonnes during 2019-2020, which is a new record in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing an interactive session on agriculture and allied activities on Day Two of the ‘Mana Palana-Mee Suchana’ programme held on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan said the government has spent ₹2,200 crore on the market intervention scheme.

Power supply

Further, the government has credited ₹10,209 crore directly in the accounts of farmers as part of the Rythu Bharosa scheme and paid ₹960 crore of arrears of paddy procurement done by the TDP government.“Further, we have laid emphasis on the welfare of farmers. Our government has spent ₹1,700 crore for feeders to ensure nine-hour power supply to farmers. The government also cleared power arrears to the tune of ₹8,645 crore of the previous government,”Mr. Jagan said.

Ministers K. Kanna Babu, Botcha Satyanarayana and Taneti Vanitha, Advisor to State government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang were among those present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 11:46:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/record-foodgrain-output-in-andhra-pradesh/article31682110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY