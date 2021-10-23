Ready to quit Minister post if Naidu proves his allegations, says Muttamsetti

‘Telugu Desam Party chief is trying to create unrest in State’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Friday threw an open challenge to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu that he would quit his Minister post and leave politics, if the TDP proves the allegations of ganja and other drug trade by the YSR Congress Party in the State. Mr. Srinivasa Rao questioned if Mr. Naidu would leave politics if he failed to prove so.

The Minister was addressing ‘Janaagraha Deeksha’ on the second day in Bheemili constituency here. The protests were being organised at all areas against the TDP, over the derogatory comments made by party spokesperson K. Pattabhiram against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu is trying create unrest in the State as his party was losing existence. The Minister alleged that he was provoking the TDP leaders to make derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that if Mr. Naidu continued with such behaviour the TDP would not get even three seats in the next Assembly elections.

Women and Child Welfare Minister T. Vanitha said that the TDP is not able to digest the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government and is trying to create unrest in the State. She demanded an apology from Mr. Naidu to Chief Minister over the comments made by Mr. Pattabhiram.

Activists of the YSR Congress Party continued ‘Janaagraha Deeksha’ on the second day at various places here in Visakhapatnam district on Friday.

Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath also spoke.