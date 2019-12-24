‘Ready to face judicial probe into Capital deals’: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday dared Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to get the allegations of “insider trading” in the Capital region against party leaders probed by a sitting judge of the High Court.

Addressing meetings at Thullur and Mandadam villages, where the landowners have been staging protests for the last six days demanding that Amaravati be retained as the Capital, he said,

“The selection of Amaravati was guided by its location, its rich history and the availability of huge tracts of land. Farmers had voluntarily given 33,000 acres of fertile land, responding to my call. Now, the government is thinking of relocating the Capital.”