HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ready to airlift injured workers to Mumbai for better treatment, says Minister

February 12, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

The State government is ready to airlift the injured workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Mumbai for better treatment, regardless of whether they are contract or regular employees, says Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

“A committee has been constituted to investigate into the incident,” he said, and added that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was opposing privatisation of the plant.

Jana Sena Party leader P. Murthy Yadav, who visited the hospital where the injured were being treated, said the government should fully support the families of the victims.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / industrial accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.