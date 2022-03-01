Reading builds character, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President visits Annamaiah Library in Guntur

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu leafing through an old book at the Annamaiah Library on the premises of Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Brundavan Gardens in Guntur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged people to develop a reading habit, saying that it helps build character.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, who took time off his hectic schedule to visit the Annamaiah Library on the premises of the Venkateswara Swamy Temple , said that he was delighted to see such a vast collection of books on a wide range of subjects, preserved with much care.

He said that the library was in its present shape due to the efforts of Lanka Suryanarayana, an 86-year-old man who has dedicated his life to the development of the library.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu signed on the library book and said that he was happy to see the library meeting the needs of all sections of people.

“It is unfortunate that the reading habit is on the wane among young people and children due to technology. Libraries like these would go a long way in inculcating a love for reading among children and students,’’ said Mr. Venkaiah Naidu.