Re-examine symptomatic cases from first 2 surveys, CM tells officials

Officials of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare (HM&FW) Department told Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 that some additional queries recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) were being posed to the people during the ongoing third round of door-to-door survey to ensure that the findings are comprehensive, and help fine-tune containment strategy.

They have also informed the Chief Minister that not even a single positive case emerged during the 12 hours that ended at 9 a.m. Thursday and all those who travelled to Nizamuddin and their contacts were identified and tested for the viral infection, with the help of the police.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said no family should be left out of the survey as, in spite of being better positioned than other States in controlling the dreaded disease, Andhra Pradesh could not afford to be complacent. He insisted that the 6,289 persons found to be showing COVID-19 symptoms during the first two survey rounds should be again examined.

Besides, he wanted data to be gathered on a real-time basis to face the dynamic situation.

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to submit reports on the quarantine facilities and isolation wards and conditions in the relief camps from time to time for making necessary improvements.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (HM&FW) K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Director General of Police Gautam Sawang were among those present.