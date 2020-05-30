RBKs will provide all support to farmers, says Collector

The Rythu Bharosa Kendrams have been set up to instil confidence among farmers and ensure that they are provided with quality seeds and other farm products, said District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar.

Addressing a gathering of farmers after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched an RBK at Chagantivaripalem village near Muppala mandal, Mr. Ananda Kumar said that 852 RBKs had been set up in 17 Assembly constituencies across the district, each equipped with a Farm Purchase Centre and Farmer Knowledge Centre. The district would soon have hubs at Tenali, Bapatla, Rompicharla and Piduguralla market yards to store farm products and the AP Agros would be the nodal agency for the storage hubs.

Information about nutrient supply, soil testing, storage of farm products, registration of crops through E-Crop app and crop insurance would be provided to farmers at the RBKs. The RBKs would also have facilities like primary health support to animals and would be manned by village secretariat agricultural assistant and fisheries assistant, he said.

Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu said that the Chief Minister had taken a revolutionary decision to set up RBKs through which the farmer would get all possible assistance.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Joint Director, Agriculture Vijaya Bharathi and RDO Bhaskar Reddy were present.