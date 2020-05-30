Andhra Pradesh

RBKs will provide all support to farmers, says Collector

Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and MLA Ambati Rambabu at the inaugural of the RBK at Chagantivaari Palem in Guntur district on Saturday.

Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and MLA Ambati Rambabu at the inaugural of the RBK at Chagantivaari Palem in Guntur district on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA_KUMAR

Hubs to come up in Guntur district to store farm products

The Rythu Bharosa Kendrams have been set up to instil confidence among farmers and ensure that they are provided with quality seeds and other farm products, said District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar.

Addressing a gathering of farmers after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched an RBK at Chagantivaripalem village near Muppala mandal, Mr. Ananda Kumar said that 852 RBKs had been set up in 17 Assembly constituencies across the district, each equipped with a Farm Purchase Centre and Farmer Knowledge Centre. The district would soon have hubs at Tenali, Bapatla, Rompicharla and Piduguralla market yards to store farm products and the AP Agros would be the nodal agency for the storage hubs.

Information about nutrient supply, soil testing, storage of farm products, registration of crops through E-Crop app and crop insurance would be provided to farmers at the RBKs. The RBKs would also have facilities like primary health support to animals and would be manned by village secretariat agricultural assistant and fisheries assistant, he said.

Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu said that the Chief Minister had taken a revolutionary decision to set up RBKs through which the farmer would get all possible assistance.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Joint Director, Agriculture Vijaya Bharathi and RDO Bhaskar Reddy were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 11:41:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rbks-will-provide-all-support-to-farmers-says-collector/article31712857.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY